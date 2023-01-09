Sometimes, crime does pay – just not for what the criminals intend.

Last year, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office distributed $122,500 seized by the county Drug Task Force to eight community and crime-fighting organizations — the most the office has ever given out, according to DA Heather Adams.

Adams said her office was able to distribute that money because of a policy change last year halting the practice of using civil forfeiture funds to help pay task force salaries. Civil forfeiture is the process by which the government seizes property it suspects is tied to illegal activity.

Using those forfeitures to cover salaries drew criticism that task force members were seizing their pay. Instead, Adams secured more funding from county commissioners for salaries, along with contributions from municipalities.

“The salaries really were depleting that account, and now that we have more stable income for the money for salaries, between commissioners and the supporting municipalities,” the office was able to increase funding to organizations, Adams said Monday.

Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster, Second Chance PA and Lancaster Safety Coalition, which operates cameras in the city, will receive $25,000 each; Compass Mark, which focuses on addiction and recovery, will get $15,000; Restart Training Center Ministry and Lancaster County Crime Stoppers, $10,000 each; Mental Health America of Lancaster, $7,500; and SAFE Communities, $5,000.

Under state law, money seized by the task force is to be used to support enforcement of the state’s drug law and community-based substance abuse and crime-fighting programs.

“The sharing of asset forfeiture proceeds allows us to meet the broader intended goal of forfeiture, and that is our duty to assist community-based efforts to address drug addiction, rehabilitation and the prevention of crime — all of which ultimately increases public safety,” Adams said in a statement.

Adams said organizations were asked how they would use the money, and that guided the office’s funding decisions.

According to the Boys & Girls Club’s funding letter, its $25,000 will help support programs at its four locations in Lancaster and Columbia, where for $1 a year, children and teens can have a safe space to spend time out of school with mentors.

“Positive role models are shown to decrease a youth’s potential for risky behaviors such as drug and alcohol abuse, sexual activity, and violence,” the organization wrote.

“It’s important that the DA and others support neighborhood-based community agencies that meet the kids where they live and bring with it positive mentors and relationships that statistically help kids have the confidence to make better decisions,” CEO Karen Schloer said in a statement.

Restart Training Center Ministry will use the money to support clients in recovery.

Michael Landis, board secretary of Crime Stoppers, said the funding comes as it, like other charities, struggles amid changes in giving and a struggling economy.

SecondChance PA and Compass Mark are two local nonprofits that focus on addiction and recovery. The district attorney’s office partnered with them last year on its Pathways to Recovery program. The diversionary program at the district judge level gives low-level offenders with drug or alcohol addictions the opportunity to get treatment and have their criminal charges dropped.