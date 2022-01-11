The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday the launch of the Human Trafficking Task Force, hoping to "engage the community through outreach, awareness and training," District Attorney Heather Adams announced Tuesday.

Local, county, state and federal officials will collaborate with private sector and non-profit organizations to "combat human trafficking in Lancaster County," the district attorney's office said in a press release. The task force will take a "victim-centered" approach and hopes to build community awareness.

The announcement of the task force came on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Combatting human trafficking "requires a proactive approach," Adams said. "The collaboration announced today among law enforcement is key to any human trafficking investigation but equally as important are the partnerships and commitment from the victim service providers because the reality is that human trafficking is a victim-based crime.”

Nearly two dozen police and non-profit organizations comprise the task force, including seven municipal police departments: East Hempfield Township, East Lampeter Township, Lancaster city, Lititz Borough, Manor Township, Northwest Regional and West Lampeter Township. The Pennsylvania State Police and FBI are also involved.

The county sheriff's office, prison, detectives, adult and juvenile probation, children and youth, drug and alcohol commission, victims and witness services and children's alliance are also included in the task force. Other organizations include the YWCA Lancaster, SAFE Program, Northstar Initiative and ZOE International.

Human trafficking is defined as the "use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act and can take on many forms," the district attorney's office said.

"One of many myths of human trafficking is that victims will attempt to leave their trafficker when in public or when they get the chance; the reality is that they may be afraid to get help because they are often threatened by violence, fear [of] their trafficker and may not be in possession of their identification," the district attorney's office said.

“This task force is a vital component in working with our most vulnerable population: our children,” said Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency Director of Intake Services Robin Boyer.

Reports of suspicious activity that may be human trafficking can be submitted through the district attorney's CrimeWatch page, along with more information on the task force.