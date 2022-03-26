March 10 was a Thursday. A weekday.

Yet, over an eight-hour span, more than 100 people responded to an online advertisement looking to pay for sex.

“I found that to be shocking,” Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said Friday. “That shows you why human trafficking is the second largest-criminal enterprise,” behind drug dealing.

But instead of hiring a prostitute, the would-be sex buyers were interacting with an undercover female detective working on the first sting operation conducted by the county’s Human Trafficking Task Force, recently created by Adams’ office.

Not everyone who contacted the detective showed up; Adams said some may have backed out for one reason or another. But 14 men did show up at an East Hempfield Township hotel where the sting was conducted. Thirteen were charged with patronizing prostitutes, and one was charged with conspiracy.

“The fact that 100 people called shows that there's a demand for this in Lancaster,” Adams said Friday. “So this is the first step. It's attacking the demand. If the demand goes away, then there's not going to be any place for the victims.”

In addition to Adams’ office, a long list of other law enforcement and government agencies were involved in the sting, including the sheriff’s office, Lancaster County Prison, adult and juvenile probation, children and youth, county drug and alcohol commission, victim and witness services, Pennsylvania State Police, about a dozen municipal police departments and the FBI. The Lancaster County Children’s Alliance, YWCA Lancaster, SAFE Program, North Star Initiative and ZOE International are also involved.

Adams announced the task force Jan. 11 — National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Victim-centered

“With creating this task force, I've learned more about the trauma that the victims of human trafficking are put through,” Adams said. “And we've specifically designed this task force to be a victim-centered approach. We're trying to put victims first. We're trying to acknowledge that they're going to need services.”

For example, sex trafficking victims could be reliant on their traffickers for housing and money for meals, Adams said.

“A lot of times, there's addictions. And if we take them out of that situation, they're going to be like, ‘Where am I getting my next meal? Where am I going to stay tonight?’ So we solidified the relationship with those victim service providers to get (victims) in a position they need to be” to get help, she said.

Adams said she was unable to discuss how many trafficking victims may have been identified and helped.

Shea Rhodes, director and co-founder of the Villanova Law Institute to Address Commercial Sexual Exploitation, said offering services is critical.

“I really think it's important that persons in prostitution are offered the opportunity to have social support,” she said.

Shea, who returned to the U.S. earlier this month from Europe where she was researching trafficking policies under a Fulbright scholarship, also credited the task force with targeting sex buyers.

“Law enforcement, no matter where you are, can arrest and prosecute, and arrest and prosecute, and arrest and prosecute traffickers, but the way that human trafficking has to be looked at is through the lens that human trafficking is a business enterprise,” Shea said. “Every single dollar that goes into a trafficker’s pocket is coming out of a sex buyer.”

Task force origins

The need for a task force traces to the county’s first human trafficking conviction, Adams said.

Dominic Roach, of New Jersey, was arrested in November 2017 after East Lampeter police learned about trafficking victims being brought here from New Jersey.

A Lancaster jury convicted Roach in September 2018 of 18 charges related to trafficking two women to hotels on or near Lincoln Highway East, giving them half of what was charged for sex acts with six to 10 customers daily, but charging the women for drugs he gave them. More than $26,000 was spent renting rooms.

Roach is serving an 18- to 36-year prison sentence. He lost appeals to the state superior and supreme court, but is challenging his conviction through the Post Conviction Relief Act.

In prosecuting the case, Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield identified the need for more collaboration among social services and law enforcement agencies, Adams said.

In a variety of investigations, police “might start asking questions and realize that maybe the female is being trafficked,” Adams said. Now, with the task force, there’s a framework for collaboration and providing services effectively, Adams.

Demand-side

Though one of the task force’s goals is to help the victims of sex trafficking, Adams said that does not mean there won’t ever be anyone charged with prostitution.

“But we're mindful of what they've been through already. And we can still connect them with services and make sure that they don't go back to that lifestyle because with so many of them, there's issues,” Adams said. “One, sometimes they don't see themselves as victims. So that's something we have to overcome. Two, it's just the lifestyle that they've come to accept and they go back to and we don't want to see that ever.”

But the task force’s goal, Adams reiterated, “Is to identify the victims of human trafficking and then successfully prosecute the traffickers. And … that goal can happen in a number of different ways.”

Adams wouldn’t elaborate on ongoing investigations or future stings, but she did offer a warning to anyone looking to pay for sex: “Buyer beware.”