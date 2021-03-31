Lancaster County might be the site of a new facility that will produce a carbon-free fuel, according to a press release issued Tuesday by Plug Power Inc., a New York-based manufacturer of fuel cells.

The company says it plans to build a hydrogen production plant that will be wholly powered by electricity generated at the Holtwood Hydroelectric Dam in Martic Township. Its partner in the venture is the dam’s owner, Brookfield Renewable, a Canadian energy company. Their partnership was first announced in September.

“We are proud to be able to bring quality jobs and invest in the local economy in Lancaster County, Pa. through this green hydrogen production facility,” Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh said in the announcement.

Projections show the plant could create 25 jobs, company officials said.

The announcement did not specify exactly where the plant will be built, how much it will cost or how large its footprint will be. Planning officials in Lancaster County and Martic Township both said they were unaware of the project.

A number of questions sent to Plug Power officials were not immediately answered.

However, officials said in the announcement that they plan to break ground in early 2022, expecting that the plant will be producing liquid hydrogen sometime near the end of the year.

Liquid hydrogen is an emissions-free fuel created after the element is extracted from sources like water through scientific processes at production plants, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

According to the EIA, it’s been historically used to fuel rockets, treat metals and refine fuels, but through its use in fuel cells, hydrogen also can be used to power zero-emission vehicles and other machinery.

For those reasons it’s been promoted by Plug Power and other proponents as a source of clean energy that could help to reduce carbon footprints, helping to fight climate change.

The proposed facility also has the advantage of being powered entirely by renewable hydroelectric power generated by the Holtwood Dam, avoiding non-renewable sources like coal.

Following construction, the plant in south-central Pennsylvania is expected to produce 15 metric tons of liquid hydrogen per day, according to Plug Power officials. They described it as “one of the first industrial-scale green hydrogen facilities in North America.”