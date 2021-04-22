Linda Stoltzfoos

Linda Stoltzfoos

The Lancaster County District Attorney's office will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss the discovery of remains found during the search for Linda Stoltzfoos.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m., which LNP|LancasterOnline will livestream on its Facebook page. The livestream will also be embedded into this post.

The remains were discovered by a team consisting of the FBI, East Lampeter Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, the district attorney's office said in a news release.

Mervin Fisher, who is Stoltzfoos' uncle, told LNP|LancasterOnline that the family has been told the remains recovered are Linda's, but investigators have yet to make an official identification.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags