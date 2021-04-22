The Lancaster County District Attorney's office will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss the discovery of remains found during the search for Linda Stoltzfoos.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m., which LNP|LancasterOnline will livestream on its Facebook page. The livestream will also be embedded into this post.

The remains were discovered by a team consisting of the FBI, East Lampeter Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, the district attorney's office said in a news release.

Mervin Fisher, who is Stoltzfoos' uncle, told LNP|LancasterOnline that the family has been told the remains recovered are Linda's, but investigators have yet to make an official identification.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.