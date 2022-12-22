The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office will release developments in an "ongoing investigation" today.
The developments will be announced during an 11 a.m. news conference. An initial release from the DA's office didn't specify details about which ongoing investigation the details are related to.
The news conference comes after six shootings between Nov. 28 and Dec. 11 that killed six people and injured five.
LNP | LancasterOnline will be at the news conference and will post updates as they become available.
