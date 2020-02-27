The Lancaster County District Attorney's office says a judge should not disturb a court order sealing newly-discovered autopsy records in the case of Jonathan Luna, the federal prosecutor who was found dead in a creek near Denver in December 2003.
The prosecutor's office, in a court filing Thursday, wrote "the release of the coroner records and papers of Jonathan Luna poses a threat of substantially hindering or jeopardizing the ongoing investigation."
The document filed by First Assistant District Attorney Todd E. Brown was in response to an order earlier this month by Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth.
Brown also wrote that the judge should deny LNP | LancasterOnline's request for an evidentiary hearing.
Ashworth ordered the district attorney's office to file a response to LNP|LancasterOnline's emergency motion to unseal the autopsy records.
It is unclear when Ashworth will rule on the newspaper's request to unseal, and Thursday's filing from the district attorney's office.
Luna's unsolved death is one of the most mysterious and high-profile slayings in modern Lancaster County history. Luna, 38, a federal prosecutor from Baltimore, was found dead around daybreak in a stream by Dry Tavern Road; The married father of two had been stabbed 36 times.
While Lancaster County's coroner at the time ruled the case a homicide, federal authorities eventually said Luna took his own life. The county's homicide ruling still stands and prosecutors here say the investigation continues.
On Jan. 31, 16 years after Luna’s death and months after denying it held records in the case, county officials found the coroner’s records. They were in archives housed in the basement of the government building on North Queen Street.
It's unclear how long the records had been there. The archives manager has said as far as he know, no one had asked for them in the ten-plus years he's been there until a deputy coroner sought them.
The search was apparently prompted by a Jan. 20 request for the records made by William Buckingham, a York County private detective and former police officer.
Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the county's coroner for the past 12 years, has said he'd been told the records had been given to the FBI.
