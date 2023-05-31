The Lancaster County District Attorney's office has ruled that the January shooting of a Mountville man was justified and no charges will be filed.

Hector Burgos-Torres, 35, was shot and killed Jan. 8 inside an apartment in the first block of Lincoln West Drive, West Hempfield Township.

According to the DA’s office, Burgos-Torres, armed with two guns, confronted two males outside the apartment complex in the early morning hours, demanded money and took their cell phones then forced them into an apartment.

Once inside, Burgos-Torres threatened a female resident with one of the guns, at which point one of the males attempted to take the gun from him.

Meanwhile, the second male then got a gun from a nearby closet and shot Burgos-Torres numerous times.

Several other people were inside the apartment when Burgos-Torres was inside the apartment, including a female visitor and her children

One of the two robbery victims was able to signal to the visitor to call the police.

Investigators determined Burgos-Torres stole the two guns he had from East Hempfield Township the night before.