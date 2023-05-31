The Lancaster County District Attorney's office has ruled that the January shooting of a Mountville man was justified and no charges will be filed.

Hector Burgos-Torres, 35, was shot and killed Jan. 8 inside an apartment in the first block of Lincoln West Drive, West Hempfield Township.

The DA's office did not identify the shooter.

While he will not be charged with the shooting, he will be charged with receiving stolen property and a firearms violation because the gun was reported stolen from Manheim Township in 2017 and he was not legally able to possess a firearm, the DA's office said. He'll also be charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver related marijuana police found in the apartment while investigating.

According to the DA’s office, Burgos-Torres, armed with two guns, confronted two males outside the apartment complex in the early morning hours, demanded money and took their cell phones then forced them into an apartment.

Once inside, Burgos-Torres threatened a female resident with one of the guns, at which point one of the males attempted to take the gun from him.

Meanwhile, the second male then got a gun from a nearby closet and shot Burgos-Torres numerous times.

Several other people were inside the apartment when Burgos-Torres was inside the apartment, including a female visitor and her children.

One of the two robbery victims was able to signal to the visitor to call the police.

Investigators determined Burgos-Torres stole the two guns he had from East Hempfield Township the night before.