The Lancaster County Coroner’s office arrived at the request of the district Attorney’s office to pick up several bodies from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home near Millersville Tuesday night.

A black coroner’s van and unmarked black sports utility vehicles were parked outside the funeral home’s Millersville location at 320 Blue Rock Road.

Coroner Stephen Diamantoni confirmed deputy coroners were on scene as of 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Diamantoni said his office was contacted by the district attorney’s office to “assume jurisdiction of the decedents at the funeral home.”

Diamantoni declined to specify how many bodies his office was picking up.

On Wednesday morning, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams provided the first statement from her office regarding the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home since LNP | LancasterOnline first reported state allegations against Scheid on Friday.

She stated the district attorney’s office received information about the funeral home “a period of months ago” and “responded accordingly.”

Additional information about the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home came in the past month, she added, but “very recent developments prompted our office, along with Manor Township police, to take investigative action at the funeral home.”

This story is developing...

