Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams is referring an ongoing investigation into alleged theft of drug forfeiture funds to the state's attorney general’s office.

Adams said about $150,000 in seized cash was unaccounted for during an internal audit and the case is being transferred to avoid any potential conflicts of interest.

"This appears in every aspect to be an internal theft," said Adams, who took office in January. “Simply put, my review has discovered lax procedures that allowed for apparent misappropriation."

While she did not identify any potential suspects, she did indicate that it was likely someone with knowledge of the drug task force and access.

Adams outlined steps her office is taking to improve the district attorney’s office civil asset forfeiture procedures as a result of the audit and her previous commitments to add transparency to the process.

The drug task force, has been in the public spotlight since September 2018, when LNP|LancasterOnline filed a public records request with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, then headed by former DA Craig Stedman, for civil asset forfeiture records.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The DA’s office denied the request and after a determination in favor of the newspaper by the state Office of Open Records, the DA’s office appealed to the Court of Common Pleas of Lancaster County.

Through the assistance of the Institute for Justice, a national public interest law firm, and the Cornell Law School First Amendment Clinic, the newspaper ultimately was able to gain electronic access to the documents, without having to pay an invoice of $3,000 from the DA’s office.

On Jan. 3, 2020 the DA’s office provided electronic copies of documents. LNP uploaded the documents for the public to view. Read them here.

This story will be updated.