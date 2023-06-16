To Warwick School District sixth-grade teacher Nate Eakin, nothing can truly brace someone for the reality of biking on and off for a week straight. He’s already completed one cycling voyage across America. Now, he’s in a group preparing for another cross-country trek that begins Saturday.

“You can’t prepare for it until you just experience it,” Eakin said.

For the third time in five years, eight cyclists — including five from Lancaster County — representing Zoe International will be racing through 12 different states by bike to help raise awareness and funds for the prevention of child trafficking.

Last Saturday, the team took a huge step in its preparation for this year’s competition.

Gathered in Gordonville, the cyclists and their support crew — which includes everything from mechanics to a production team — reviewed all the necessary equipment, prepared vehicles for the race and pedaled around 20 miles through the area in a mock race.

Lancaster County’s own Merv Beiler, Matt Lapp, Tom Jordan, John Glick, along with Eakin, will bike alongside Kevin Quinter, Craig Whiteford and Jeff Conaway in the race across the nation, which will last from this Saturday through June 23.

The nationwide journey is part of the 2023 Race Across America. The cycling competition, in its 41st year, begins in Oceanside, California, and ends in Annapolis, Maryland.

Brad Ortenzi, a former online child exploitation investigator with the Ephrata Police Department who has twice participated in the race, will be the team’s director for this year’s event. He’s been working with Zoe since 2014 and is now the organization’s eastern United States regional director.

“It’s my job, but yet it’s my passion,” he said of saving children from trafficking.

‘An amazing thing’

Since 2002, Zoe International, a faith-based organization, has concentrated on not just preventing child trafficking, but also rescuing and helping victims recover from their traumatic experiences.

To do so, Zoe raises awareness in many communities, works with law enforcement and educates youth in five countries: the United States, Thailand, Mexico, Japan and Australia.

Jordan, a bank president from Lititz, said many people have the misconception that human trafficking happens only in areas far away from them.

“It’s right here in your backyard,” Jordan said. “It’s right here in my backyard.”

Being a schoolteacher, Eakin said his job has given him a bigger heart for Zoe’s purpose.

“It gives you an awareness and an empathy for these situations,” he said.

According to the Zoe International website, there are 49 million victims of human trafficking worldwide, and 26% of those victims are children.

Several years ago, after Ortenzi traveled to Thailand, where he learned a lot about how child trafficking happens, he returned to Lancaster with plans he shared with Eakin: to begin cycling to support Zoe.

“I literally didn’t even have a bike,” Eakin said. “That was my first introduction to road riding, and here we are six years later.”

Ortenzi said he’s seen Zoe International explode with growth since that trip to Thailand.

“It’s been just an amazing thing,” Ortenzi said. “We didn’t ever expect the impact for Lancaster County that we’ve had.”

Return to the top?

Four years ago, Ortenzi got Zoe involved with Race Across America for the first time. He said that he saw it as a perfect opportunity to raise awareness for the cause, and get the community involved with Zoe.

That decision led to $175,000 raised from the 2019 race, where the cyclists finished third in their race division.

“Quite honestly, that really gave us the credibility and just the exposure we needed,” Ortenzi said. “Lancaster County really got behind it in 2019.”

Zoe was back at it again in 2021. With experience under the belt of some cyclists and crew members, the team knew it could improve on its fundraising and race efforts.

Both financially and in the 2021 race, the team surpassed its goals, raising $380,000 for its child trafficking fight and winning the eight-person bracket. The team completed the race in just around 6 days and 5 hours.

This year, Zoe will look to defend its crown and continue to raise more funds. The group has already put together over $355,000 from this year’s Race Across America fundraiser, according to its website.

Jordan, who’s competing with Zoe for the first time, said cycling has been his personal outlet since childhood.

“My bike gave me that freedom. My bike gave me that kind of hope,” Jordan said. “These oppressed children don’t have either one of those.”

A long week awaits

None of the team’s eight cyclists will be riding all of the more than 3,000 miles of this race — that would take a lot longer than a week.

Instead, the riders will split into two groups, with four cyclists apiece. One group will be racing at a time, while the other rests, eats and travels ahead by van to the location where their next shift starts.

The group on shift has one cyclist going at a time, with each member biking in 15-minute stretches to cover the ground.

Merv Beiler said he remembers following along with Zoe’s 2019 race, which was about the time he got into cycling.

“I was like ‘God, if I ever get a chance to ride in the RAAM, I’ll do it,’ ” he said.

Beiler’s chance came just a few years later, and he’s spent the last six months preparing for an intense week of cycling.

“When you’re not feeling it, and you’ve gotta push through, that’s gonna be the difficult part,” Beiler said.

To overcome the race’s difficulties, Eakin said it will take a strong, positive mindset.

“(We have to) be easy going, and give grace and patience, because everybody’s going to be irritable, everyone’s gonna be tired, sleep deprived and hungry,” Eakin said.

As a two-time Race Across America competitor who’s now stepping into a management role, Ortenzi offered his best piece of advice to this year’s cyclists.

“None of this makes sense,” Ortenzi said. “At three o’clock in the morning, when it’s 100-some degrees, and all you feel like doing is quitting, just keep focused on what our purpose is.”