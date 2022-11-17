Lancaster County residents can now access a website to get updates on the county’s plans for a new prison.

Or, as the county prefers to call it, a new correctional facility.

Warden Cheryl Steberger said the Lancaster County Correctional Facility is the working name for the new facility, and the project website – lccf-pa.com – derives its address from it.

“As you just heard me say, the Lancaster County Correctional Facility. I did not say Lancaster County Prison or the jail,” Steberger said.

Some in the audience clapped mildly, reflecting past criticism of using the word prison to the current facility on East King Street because it is generally used to describe a place to incarcerate people convicted of serious crimes.

About two-thirds of the people detained in the current facility are awaiting trial or accused of a probation or parole violation. The rest are serving sentences for convictions with a maximum penalty of two years.

The new facility will replace the East King location, portions of which were built in the 19th century, though most of the structure was built in the early 1990s. The new facility is expected to be built in 2024.

The new website about the project features a timeline and a section with answers to frequently asked questions about the selected location, the advisory committee guiding the effort and why a new facility is needed.

The website also allows visitors to email the project advisory committee and includes a working mission statement for the committee.

It says, in part: Construction of the LCCF will result in a facility that is professional, operates with the utmost integrity and adheres to facility and corrections best practices to prepare individuals to re-enter society as law abiding and productive citizens while providing a safe environment for the incarcerated, staff, visitors and the community.

Commissioner John Trescot said the website will be updated as more information becomes available.

He said after a needs assessment phase is completed, another public forum will be held. It will most likely be in mid-January, at the county government center downtown and later in the evening than the first forum.

Some people complained that the first public forum in September was inconvenient because of its time and location: 5:30 p.m. at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in East Hempfield Township.