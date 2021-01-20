Lancaster County steadily continues to rise in COVID-19 cases, with Wednesday marking the third day in a row to see a reported case count in the 200s after weeks of seeing several hundreds of cases per day.

Lancaster County has reported 277 positive cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday afternoon, bringing the county's overall total to 34,745 cases to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania itself reported another 5,934 cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total reported case count to 783,170, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania's statewide death count for Wednesday is not immediately clear; there is an error on the Department of Health's website. This will be updated when the error is corrected.

After the state went three days without reporting a death in Lancaster County, the death count jumped up by 17. So far, the county has seen 854 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni told a reporter with LNP | LancasterOnline Tuesday night that the county has hit 800 total deaths. This article will be updated with the latest death count when it's available.

The discrepancy between the state's count of 854 and Dr. Diamantoni's count of 800 comes from a difference in how the state and county reports the death.

Dr. Diamantoni reports COVID-19 deaths that have happened in Lancaster County regardless of home origin while the state reports COVID-19 deaths among Lancaster County residents.

To date, 3,507,092 COVID-19 tests in Pennsylvania have come back negative.