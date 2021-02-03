Criminal trials will resume in Lancaster County per a new administrative order from President Judge David Ashworth.

The order states that while the courthouse will remain closed to the general public to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, trials can resume starting March 1 at the discretion of each judge and providing there are resources available.

Last month, Ashworth said he was hoping to open up three courtrooms, along with room 102/104 in the Lancaster County Government building, to be used for trials. The rooms are large enough to ensure social distancing of court staff, jurors and attorneys.

“Everything remains the same (as last week's plan),” Ashworth said in an email Tuesday. “Of course, it also remains fluid.”

Prior to the most recent suspension of trials on Jan. 5, jury trials briefly restarted in Courtroom A, as well as in room 102/104 of the Lancaster County Government building. Ashworth said 8 trials were completed.

But for all of 2020, the total number of jury trials was down over 60% compared to numbers in each of the prior two years.

At January’s prison board meeting, District Attorney Heather Adams expressed hoped that trials could safely resume soon.

Adams said that prior to the most recent order, her office, along with the public defender’s office, had been looking at holding trials at Lancaster County Prison for individuals being held in custody. Prisoners, the thinking was, are more easily segregated, as the prison has experienced few COVID-19 cases since the summer.

“My office has continually addressed cases during all phases of this pandemic and we will stand ready to bring justice to many awaiting the resolution of cases via trial,” Adams said in a text message Tuesday. “It is important to remember that the pandemic has caused delay to victims and defendants.”