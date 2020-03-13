The Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas will not be suspending civil proceedings or restricting access to the 50 N. Duke St. location at this time, but is taking other steps aimed at mitigating the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Mark Dalton, court administrator for Lancaster County, said the legal community is working to reschedule cases "in order to minimize the need for the public to come into the courthouse over the next three weeks."

"Unless ordered by the Supreme Court or through a governor’s proclamation, the Court will continue to be open to fulfill its Constitutionally mandated responsibilities," Dalton said in an email Friday evening.

Court officials will work to hold hearings via video conference whenever possible, he said, and incarcerated individuals requiring immediate or emergency hearings will be given priority.

Earlier in the day Friday, the Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg, which houses offices for the state's supreme and appellate court system, announced it would be restricting public access.

At a press conference on Thursday, Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth said that the court has a continuity of operations plan in place that it is following.

"We have the ability to cut back on things like civil proceedings or civil matters, but criminal matters we have less flexibility with and we must continue to proceed with those matters," Ashworth said.