The Lancaster County Courthouse was evacuated after police responded to a report of a suspicious package Tuesday morning.

County Commissioner Josh Parsons said at 12:30 p.m. that the package was deemed to not be a threat, adding, "All clear."

Suspicious package at courthouse deemed to be NOT a threat by law enforcement. All clear. — Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) March 30, 2021

Previously reported information:

Firefighters were called to the courthouse to assist police at 10:29 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. The courthouse was evacuated shortly after.

A supervisor with LCWC said that emergency crews were called because of a suspicious package, but no further details were immediately known.

I’m outside the Lancaster County Courthouse with few details on why they’ve been evacuated. As you can see, everything is quite calm pic.twitter.com/fvz6TeQddD — Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) March 30, 2021

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Chris Riggs said it's an "active situation" and that he couldn't elaborate more on the incident.

The courthouse will close for the rest of the day, according to LNP|LancasterOnline media partner ABC27.

Lancaster County Courthouse is closed for the rest of the day. It’s being evacuated. Sheriffs deputies are standing outside. I’m told “it’s an ongoing investigation”. pic.twitter.com/JPuWp2xGb9 — Andrew Forgotch (@AndrewABC27) March 30, 2021

North Duke Street was closed between Chestnut and King streets following the evacuation.