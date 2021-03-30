The Lancaster County Courthouse has been evacuated after police responded to a report of a suspicious package Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the courthouse to assist police at 10:29 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. The courthouse was evacuated shortly after.

A supervisor with LCWC said that emergency crews were called because of a suspicious package, but no further details were immediately known.

I’m outside the Lancaster County Courthouse with few details on why they’ve been evacuated. As you can see, everything is quite calm pic.twitter.com/fvz6TeQddD — Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) March 30, 2021

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Chris Riggs said it's an "active situation" and that he couldn't elaborate more on the incident.

Police have told courthouse staffers that it will be at least an hour before they can return.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.