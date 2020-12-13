Lancaster County's court facilities will be closed to the public until Jan. 11, according to a new administrative order from President Judge David Ashworth.

The order, which went into effect Friday, closed the courthouse at 50 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, and all magisterial district court offices will be closed to public access in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In person hearings may still be held in the event that there is no other alternatives.

The order also suspends all criminal trials that were scheduled through Jan. 8.

As of Sunday, 598 Lancaster County residents had died of COVID-19 and nearly 22,000 have had the virus to date, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's office.

