All staff and visitors to the courthouse, district courts and other court-related facilities on court business must continue to wear masks, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, at least until Dec. 15.

Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth issued the order on Wednesday, essentially extending a policy he put in place in August that followed U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations based on the county being in an area of high community transmission.

Transmission of the coronavirus remains high in the county. The number of COVID cases per 100,000 in the County over the past two weeks from Wednesday was 428, Ashworth said. That’s 8.5 times the CDC’s target of below 50 as being a moderate transmission rate.

Ashworth’s order does not apply to individual row offices, such as the district attorney, clerk of courts, prothonotary and sheriff, as those positions are elected and they may set their own policy.

People who cannot medically tolerate a face covering and children under 2 are exempt from the order.