Lancaster County criminal justice officials are hoping to restart criminal jury trials in order to clear a growing backlog caused after most court operations were suspended in the face of the pandemic.

President Judge David Ashworth said two courtrooms in the Lancaster County Government building — courtrooms 12 and 2 — are currently being fitted with plexiglass as a way to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Prior to the most recent suspension of trials on Jan. 5, jury trials were held in the fall in Courtroom A and room 102/104. Over that time, Ashworth said 8 trials were completed. But for 2020 overall, the total number of jury trials was down over 60% as compared to the prior two years.

“My hope is that the existing Administrative Order which expires on February 12th will not need to be extended,” Ashworth said in an email Monday. “This would allow us to begin a gradual ramping-up of court proceedings, including limited criminal jury trials. Of course, none of us has a crystal ball and we will be governed by what we are able to do safely.”

Ashworth said that only these four rooms are large enough to allow jury trials. If the order is not extended, Ashworth said criminal trials could begin again during the March trial term.

At last week’s prison board meeting, District Attorney Heather Adams expressed hoped that trials could safely resume soon.

Adams said that prior to the most recent order, her office, along with the public defender’s office, had been looking at holding trials at Lancaster County Prison for individuals being held in custody. Prisoners, the thinking was, are more easily segregated, as the prison has experienced few COVID-19 cases since the summer.

None of the eight Fall trials involved prisoners.

Neither Adams nor Ashworth had an estimate of how many trials have been delayed because of the pandemic.

“It’s something that we need to keep looking at because we need to get those trials up and running, I feel very strongly about that,” Adams said. “I felt we did it safely for October, November and December. I do think there’s probably a way that we to bring prisoners in for trial and do it safely again.”

During the Fall, jurors were kept safe during proceedings by being required to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire prior to reporting, having their temperatures checked daily, maintaining social distancing and through the use of plexiglass, among other precautions.