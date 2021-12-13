All staff and visitors to the courthouse, district courts and other court-related facilities on court business must continue to wear masks, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, at least until Jan. 15.

Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth issued the order on Monday, essentially extending a policy he put in place in August, and has previously extended, which followed U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations based on the county being in an area of high community transmission.

Transmission of the coronavirus remains high in the county. The number of COVID cases per 100,000 in the county over the past two weeks from Monday was 807, and Ashworth noted that number was significantly higher than the 428 per 100,000 of a month ago. The CDC defines moderate transmission as 10 to 50 new cases detected per 100,000 people.

Ashworth also noted the county is on the verge of setting a pandemic record for COVID hospitalizations; that most hospitals are operating over capacity with lengthy emergency room waiting times, necessitating temporary ambulance diversions; and deaths associated with COVID since the start of the pandemic surpassed 1,300 in the county.

“These critical figures and statistics clearly necessitate the continued use of masks in public areas of court facilities,” he wrote.

Ashworth’s order does not apply to individual row offices, such as the district attorney, clerk of courts, prothonotary and sheriff, as those positions are elected and set their own policies.

People who cannot medically tolerate a face covering and children under 2 are exempt from the order