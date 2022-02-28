Masks are no longer required for anyone going to the Lancaster County courthouse, district courts or any other court-related facilities.

President Judge David Ashworth issued the order Monday, following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s release of revised masking guidance on Friday.

A mask requirement had been in place since August, based on the county being in an area of high transmission. The number of new cases detected in the county over the past week shows it is now in the low transmission category.

People may continue to wear a mask at any time and no one under Ashworth’s supervision may direct a person to remove their mask, he said in the order.

People with symptoms of COVID-19, or who recently tested positive or was exposed to someone with the virus should wear a mask, based on CDC guidelines, the order said.

Ashworth also said that county and district court judges should continue to use technology such as video conferencing when possible in criminal and civil proceedings.