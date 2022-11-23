What started after a casino win on trip to Delaware has become a tradition for a local couple.

About 10 years ago Barbara Wilson, 68, and Michelle Shaffer, 55, both of Marietta, were on their way home from a trip to Delaware when they decided to stop on their way home in Lancaster County and spend their winnings on strangers' groceries until the money was gone.

"It just started a thing for us and every year we have a little jar at home and we put all of our money in it throughout the year, and by the end of the year we have anywhere from between $2,000 and $4,000 saved," Schaffer said. "Then just go buy people's groceries."

Shaffer said the couple picks the stores near them and pay for whoever is next in line without asking needs. Reactions to the generosity range, Shaffer said, but most people are genuinely overwhelmed and thankful for the couples kindness.

"This one lady just immediately started crying and all she kept saying to me was my dad's gonna die, my dad's going to die, this is my last Thanksgiving with my dad," Schaffer said.

Another woman was excited to have received enough points for her free turkey before Wilson was able to tell her that her whole shopping order would be free which resulted in a hug between the two, Shaffer said.

Wilson and Shaffer both plan on continuing the tradition of giving back to the community.

"We just want people to know that there's kind people out there and there's people that are willing to help you," Wilson said.