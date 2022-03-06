Lancaster County has two major opportunities to fund improvements to its broadband infrastructure, which data suggests is worse than any of its surrounding counties.

The first is funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, of which Lancaster received $106 million. The federal money can be used “to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure,” according to the Department of the Treasury. County commissioners have yet to specify how they will use the those funds, despite having started to receive them last May.

The second source is future grants from the newly created Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, an 11-person group tasked with managing at least $100 million in funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress last year. Applications for local governments could open later this year.

A February report from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania found 27% of Lancaster County internet users had download speeds under 25 megabits per second (Mbps) in 2021, tied with Berks County for the worst percentage among Lancaster and its neighboring counties. For 24% of users, upload speeds were under 3 Mbps, the worst figure among Lancaster and its neighbors.

That combination of download and upload speeds, commonly referred to as “25/3,” constitutes the Federal Communication Commission’s minimum requirements for an internet connection to be considered broadband, though some experts and a group of U.S. senators have asked the FCC to update its standard to 100 Mbps for both download and upload speeds. In Lancaster County, just 38% of users had download speeds over 100 Mpbs, according to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania’s report.

For most Americans, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, having access to affordable broadband internet is essential for workplace communication, education, social networking and personal healthcare, among other uses. The more people who live in a household, the greater the need is for high-speed internet that can handle multiple devices at the same time.

Rural areas in Pennsylvania often struggle more with broadband access due to their topography: It’s hard to build broadband networks in hilly areas or those with many trees, said Sheri Collins, executive director of corporate relations at the state Department of Community and Economic Development and the interim executive director of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority.

Additionally, providers must consider whether there are enough potential users in an area to outweigh the cost of building out “last-mile” infrastructure to serve them, Collins added.

Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Joshua Parsons did not respond to requests for comment on whether they would use current funding or pursue grants to improve the county’s broadband infrastructure. Commissioner John Trescot, who joined the board in February, was unavailable to comment.

Rescue plan act funding

The Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, the portion of the rescue plan act funding designated for state and local governments, allows Lancaster County to choose how to allocate its $106 million under a set of specific allowed uses. Those uses include replacing revenue lost during the pandemic, mitigating the spread of COVID-19, providing economic assistance to households and improving the county’s infrastructure, among others.

The federal government released its final guidance on how the money should be spent in January. The county must decide how to use its funding by the end of 2024 and spend it by the end of 2026. Parsons and D’Agostino previously said they were waiting for guidance from the federal government on how the money could be spent before moving forward.

For broadband projects funded by the rescue plan, the federal government recommends prioritizing areas without access to 100/20 Mbps speeds, according to the Department of the Treasury. Projects must either provide infrastructure that meets or exceeds 100/100 speeds or, in places where it's impractical, meet or exceed 100/20 Mbps and eventually be scalable to 100/100.

The department also recommended governments invest in fiber-optic infrastructure and focus on last-mile connections from households to larger broadband networks.

Neighboring York County, which received $87 million in rescue plan act funds, committed last year to spending $25 million on expanding fiber access to underserved areas and assessing whether county-owned and leased 911 towers could be used to improve Internet access.

Federal infrastructure package

While rescue plan act funding is already being allocated by some local governments, funding from the infrastructure bill passed by Congress in November is unlikely to become available until the end of this year or in 2023.

Federal guidance for the funding is expected to be released this May, after which Pennsylvania will develop and submit a detailed plan outlining its priorities and costs and how local governments will be involved in its implementation, Collins said.

Once the federal government releases funding to Pennsylvania, local governments will have an opportunity to apply for funding through the statewide authority, though projects will need to be “deeply rooted” in data demonstrating their potential impacts, Collins added.

“It's not like Lancaster County can just submit an application to us and say, ‘Hey, we need $10 million for broadband,’” Collins said. “There's got to be really good data that support the request for funding.”

The grant application process will be competitive and the funds will likely be prioritized for “unserved” communities that do not meet the current Federal Communication Commission’s broadband standard of 25/3 speeds before going to “underserved” places that do not meet a standard of 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload, said Kyle Kopko, the executive director of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania and a member of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority.

Every state will receive a minimum of $100 million under the federal infrastructure package to improve broadband access, but those with the highest numbers of unserved communities will receive additional funding out of the more than $42 billion available nationwide.

Need for improved data

Gathering detailed data on broadband access is one of the challenges facing Lancaster County and other local governments as they consider applying for federal funding.

The Federal Communication Commission’s official map illustrating broadband providers and speeds currently only provides specificity down to the census block level, which can include dozens of households and users depending on how dense the area is.

Under the commission’s current guidelines, if just one household in a census block receives Internet access from a particular provider at a certain speed, the data will reflect that the entire block has access to that provider and speed.

Additionally, the commission publishes speeds in terms of what providers say they can supply to an area, not the actual speeds delivered to users.

The commission is developing a new data system intended to collect and publish more granular data on broadband access, and providers will be able to begin submitting their data to the system in late June ahead of a Sept. 1 deadline, the agency announced in late February. The map will be the basis of how much additional money from the infrastructure bill is allocated to states.

The Center for Rural Pennsylvania and other researchers rely on data gathered from Measurement Lab, an open data platform that publishes Internet performance tests from users around the world. While the M-Lab data displays actual performance in an area as opposed to a range of possible speeds, it relies on users choosing to conduct speed tests themselves and does not illustrate how many people in an area have no Internet connection at all.

The Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, a nonprofit business development organization, is conducting its own study into broadband access, affordability and adoption in Lancaster County, and it could be released in the late spring or summer.

The study, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic as the crisis highlighted disparities in broadband access, will identify where gaps in the county exist and provide a set of specific recommendations about how Lancaster can fill them, said Ezra Rothman, the director for strategic initiatives and partnerships at the EDC.

“There's significant funding. This is a really, once in a lifetime, once in a generation, however you want to put it, opportunity with the funding that's available to deal with broadband now,” Rothman said. “We are really heading into a unique time and a unique opportunity to address this.”