Lancaster County and the rest of central Pennsylvania could get hit with the first big snowstorm of the season this week.

A little snow could come as early as Sunday night, and about an inch or so could be on ground by Monday morning, according to AccuWeather. There's a 62% chance of a 1 inch accumulation on Monday, according to AccuWeather.

Potentially heavier snow, however, isn't expected until Wednesday as energy from a powerful storm moves in from the west.

"The finer details are still in limbo, but forecasters are growing increasingly confident that a large and highly impactful winter storm will impact the East during the middle part of the upcoming week," according to AccuWeather.

Monday's quick-hitting storm will help bring colder air into the region as the midweek storm approaches.

As of Saturday, AccuWeather predicts there's a 58 percent chance of 1 to 2 inches of snow by early Thursday morning. There's a 2 percent chance of 2 to 4 inches, and only a 1 percent chance of more than 4 inches of snow falling.

Just to the east in Harrisburg, there's a 56 percent chance of 4 to 8 inches of snow by early Thursday morning.

AccuWeather noted the heaviest snow and highest accumulation is depending on the storm's track.

National Weather Service in State College predicts a 70 percent chance of snow in Lancaster on Wednesday, but the weather agency hasn't predicted how much could fall.

