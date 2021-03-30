Lancaster County could see about an inch of rain over the next two days, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

An 18-hour period of rainfall is expected to begin Wednesday just after sunrise and continue all day, tapering off sometime after midnight, said Mike Dangelo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“It won’t be particularly heavy at any one point, but just a constant wave of rain,” he said.

The county could also see a period of light snow late Wednesday night that will likely not accumulate, Dangelo said.

“People might not even see it or realize that it snowed because it’ll have mixed with rain,” he said.

Thursday should see more rain in the early morning hours, Dangelo said, though the day will begin to dry out after sunrise with wind gusts of around 30 mph.

High temperatures should reach the 60s on Wednesday before dropping into the low-40s on Thursday and Friday, Dangelo said.

The weather should be drier and warmer for the rest of weekend and into next week, with highs in the mid-50s on Saturday and in the 60s on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Dangelo said. Temperatures could reach the 70s on some of those days.