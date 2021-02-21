Editor's note: This article has been updated with more recent snowfall projections.

Lancaster County could see some snow Monday, though forecasts differ on how much could fall.

As many as 1 to 2 inches of snowfall is possible Monday, mainly before noon, according to the National Weather Service in State College. A mixture of rain and snow showers will continue into the evening.

About 1 to 3 inches of snow should begin falling at around 9 a.m. before transitioning into sleet and light rain by the early afternoon and disappearing entirely by 4 p.m., according to Eric Horst, former director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center.

Another quick-hitting system on the way for Monday. Beginning as snow 9am...then to sleet & light rain by early afternoon...and gone by 4pm. Expect 1 to 3 inches of wet, slushy snow into the midday hours; but the strong late-Feb sun angle will make for a quick clean up. — E. Horst (@HorstWeather) February 21, 2021

ABC27 meteorologist Adis Juklo also called for 1 to 3 inches Monday, with the snow arriving by 9 a.m. and withering out by the early afternoon. The snow could come down at a moderate or heavy clip at times.

The precipitation could wind up as sleet or even plain rain south of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Juklo said.

AccuWeather forecasts are projecting "an inch or two" of snow accumulation Monday morning and afternoon.

Although Monday's snow totals don't look very impressive, there could be a band of heavy snow moving from west to east in the morning-early afternoon, making for dangerous travel with low visibility and slick roads. Be safe. More info at https://t.co/D46powU0eQ #PAwx pic.twitter.com/xGW90oJLjq — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 21, 2021

Temperatures should increase into the mid- to low-40s on Tuesday and remain there into the weekend, reaching a high of around 50 on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.