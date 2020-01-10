The first snowstorm of 2020 brought freezing temperatures, hazardous road conditions and plenty of snow -- almost 6 inches in some parts of the county.

This weekend's weather will likely bring the opposite.

Temps have lingered in the mid-40s after Tuesday's snow and have gradually begun to rise.

"Before Tuesday's snow, the first six days of January averaged more than 8 degrees above normal," Millersville University Weather Information Center director Eric Horst said in a special weather report Friday. "And after (Friday), temperatures the next 7 days will average 8 to 12 degrees above normal."

Saturday is expected to be the warmest day of the month, and Horst said that if "the sun peeks out," it's possible that for the first time in 35 years, a new record high could be set.

The previous record of 65 degrees was set in 1975, Horst said, adding that the most likely time to beat the record is Saturday afternoon.

There's a small chance of rain Saturday, with a low temp of 59.

Sunday will be similar, with a 10% chance of rain and a high near 62. But cold weather will come back through the county Sunday night, with a low of 39.

"High temps may pull back into the upper 40s to low 50s, but this is still way above average high of 38," Host said.

Temps will begin to drop back into the high-40s, low-50s early next week, with the coldest day likely being Thursday, Jan. 16.

Some rain is possible on-and-off throughout the weekend.

But snow could make a comeback later next week.

"Amplification of a jet stream trough over the eastern U.S. could even trigger a coastal low pressure system with a good chance of snow throughout the Northeast sometime between January 18th and 24th," Horst said.