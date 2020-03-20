Lancaster County and many other parts of the country could be severely short on hospital beds if lots of people get COVID-19, a new analysis shows.

Conducted by Harvard Global Health Institute, the analysis looks at nine scenarios — 20%, 40% & 60% of the adult population infected over six, 12 and 18 months — and compares them to the existing number of hospital beds.

Lancaster County has 1,081 total hospital beds, of which 468 might usually be available, according to the analysis.

In the best-case scenario, it predicts Lancaster County would have 22,229 people infected, requiring 483 hospital beds over 18 months. The worst shows 317,229 infected, requiring 4,446 hospital beds over six months.

The exact numbers are debatable; the analysis puts the county's adult population at almost 529,000, for example, whereas the latest Census numbers from 2018 showed about 543,000 people total here, roughly a quarter of them children.

And the latest numbers from the state show general hospitals here had 1,135 licensed beds in 2018, before the 214-bed St. Joseph Hospital — most recently known as UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster — closed in February 2019.

The projection also doesn’t take into account actions like canceling elective operations, a move likely to free up beds for coronavirus patients.

In any case, it underscores what health officials across the country have been saying: Social distancing is a crucial effort to try to “flatten the curve” and keep the influx of COVID-19 patients needing hospital care from overwhelming the health care system.

Another analysis by USA Today found that if the nation sees a major spike in cases, “there could be almost six seriously ill patients for every existing hospital bed.”

Announcing that 52 new cases raised the state's tally to 185 cases Thursday, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine tweeted that the notable increase and the state's first death announced Wednesday “indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously.

“Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe.”

Levine said her agency is asking hospitals, starting today, to update their emergency plans to accommodate COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

That directive includes asking hospitals to postpone elective procedures and admissions to ensure as many beds as possible are available for coronavirus patients.

The department is also lifting a regulation that prevents a hospital from adding beds without permission and trying to make sure that hospitals have adequate supplies of personal protective equipment and ventilators.

How they're planning

Asked for comment on the analysis and details on plans, Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesman Nate Wardle said in an email that statewide there are more than 37,000 total hospital beds, nearly 3,400 intensive and critical care beds and 71 pediatric intensive care beds.

Regulators, hospitals and industry leaders have been working together to prepare for a potential infectious disease outbreak, he wrote, including for a surge of patients “that exceeds what hospitals have the capability to deal with.”

“We are hopeful that the mitigation efforts taken by the Governor will help flatten the curve and allow Pennsylvania's health care facilities to be able to manage the number of cases,” he wrote.

Local hospital leaders have mentioned that the possibility of re-opening the Lancaster city hospital that was closed last year has been discussed, but not provided any specifics.

UPMC Pinnacle, which owns the hospital, said in a statement Wednesday that “no decisions have been made to use the old UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster facility” and “we will keep the community informed should we need to expand our facility capacity and provide additional locations for care.”

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said Wednesday that the subject had been discussed in contingency planning weeks ago.

But, she said, “If it gets to that point we have a lot of big problems, because we will not have the staff that we need to be able to respond.”

Hospital responses

A shortage of respirators, masks and other personal protective equipment is also being reported across the nation, and has been acknowledged as a general concern here.

LNP asked area hospitals about bed capacity, how they're stocked for personal protective equipment and what they're doing to respond, and here's what they said:

Lancaster General

By far the county's largest hospital is Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. The system released a written statement saying it “is adapting existing surge plans in the event we have a significant increase of patients. In addition to detailed surge plans, we are working to ensure adequate supplies for the protection of our staff and patients.”

Wellspan

WellSpan Health reported that it has six general hospitals across the region with a total of 130 critical care beds, of which 10 are in Ephrata. A written statement said it is “actively planning for potential alternative use of current WellSpan facilities to expand our ability to provide care for COVID-19 patients in the need should arise in our communities” and that “It's important to remember that the best way to prevent potential spread is to adhere to the calls for social distancing.”

To a question about stocks of respirators and other personal protective equipment, its response was, “We are adequately equipped to respond to the needs of our patients at this time.”

UPMC Pinnacle

Statements from UPMC Pinnacle noted that by having seven hospitals in the region “that coordinate resources, we are in position to flex care and bed availability, as well as supplies and equipment.”

“We anticipate that most patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 will not need to be admitted and will recover at home,” it said. “Be assured that UPMC facilities and staff are well-equipped to properly care for patients. …We have a strong supply chain system to ensure we are receiving personal protective equipment and everything needed for patient care. We are closely tracking our allocation of these supplies to our facilities to make sure they have what they need but that none is being wasted.”

Penn State Health

A statement from Penn State Health said it is “making arrangements and staging locations, should the need for additional care spaces arise.”

“Part of our extensive planning is reviewing and updating our policies on use of personal protective equipment,” it said. “To help preserve medical supplies and personal protective equipment, and to best protect our patients, physicians and staff, Penn State Health is suspending all nonessential, elective surgeries and procedures.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

