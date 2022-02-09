Following are verdicts delivered for deaths in September that were under the jurisdiction of Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni:

SEPT. 1

BLIZZARD, Aaron Michael, infant, Mount Joy. Manner: natural.

SANCHEZ, Nora, 65, New Holland. Manner: homicide.

SCHWEEERS, Brandon, 36, Lancaster. Manner: homicide.

STOLTZFUS, Gideon K., 74, Gordonville. Manner: natural.

WENGER, Carolyn, 78, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 2

ACOSTA-RUIZ, Nancy, 49, Manheim. Manner: natural.

MILLER, Clint, 65, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

RODRIGUEZ RIVERA, Natanael, 44, Lancaster. Manner: accidental.

SEPT. 3

LENOX, Jennifer Ann, 37, New Providence. Manner: natural.

MCBRIDE, Deborah K., 64, Columbia. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 4

HUBER, Allan Martin, 67, New Holland. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 5

BAILEY, Miriam 96, Narvon. Manner: natural.

DONATO, Genine, 58, East Petersburg. Manner: natural.

FLEXER, John W., 80, Millersville. Manner: natural.

LANTZ, Abner Lapp, 45, Lebanon. Manner: accidental.

MOAD, Ruth, 93, Denver. Manner: natural.

MULLEN, William J., 59, Millersville. Manner: natural.

RINGLER-AXON, Lori A., 60, Stevens. Manner: accidental.

SCHOMPERT, James E., 84, Columbia. Manner: accidental.

SEPT. 6

ROOT, Douglas, 58, Lancaster. Manner: suicide.

SCHUSTER, Joshua, 47, Leola. Manner: natural.

SNYDER, Elizabeth Caroline, 79, Gordonville. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 7

BOYER, Michael, 66, Columbia. Manner: natural.

DELGADO, Hope, infant, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

GABLE, Larry, 73, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

SHEETZ, Lori A., 47, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

SMITH, Terry, 67, Holtwood. Manner: accidental.

SPICKLER, Jeremiah Richard, 36, Columbia. Manner: natural.

VOGELAR, Joy, 67, Ephrata. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 8

BONFIGLIO, Anthony, 81, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

BRICKER, Anne M., 72, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 9

ANDREWS, Dennis, 53, Mount Joy. Manner: natural.

CLARK, Rebecca H., 71, Columbia. Manner: natural.

GRANT, Sally E., 75, Narvon. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 10

CROFT, Ray Douglas, 60, Ephrata. Manner: natural.

IRVIN, Jeffrey S., 62, Lancaster. Manner: suicide.

MARTIN, Arlene, 85, Lititz. Manner: natural.

SLOWAKIEWICZ, John Matthew, 32, Lancaster. Manner: accidental.

WIXON, Larry Paul, 83, Strasburg. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 11

CORL, Dale, 80, Mountville. Manner: natural.

ESHELMAN, Marie H., 94, Lancaster. Manner: accidental.

HUYARD, Donald, 83, New Holland. Manner: natural.

RAMOS, Frisco Luis 36, Lancaster. Manner: accidental.

ROTHERMEL, Robert A., 89, Mount Joy. Manner: accidental.

STOLTZFUS, Collin Tage, infant, Paradise. Manner: natural.

WEAVER, Keith, 60, Columbia. Manner: suicide.

SEPT. 12

ADAMS, Carrie, 58, East Petersburg. Manner: natural.

KING, Rebecca, infant, Peach Bottom. Manner: natural.

SINGER, Steven Michael, 51, Mount Joy. Manner: natural.

WALTERS, Anthony, 34, Columbia. Manner: accidental.

WANNER, Sylvia L., 79, Leola. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 13

GRIBBLE, Debora D., 52, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

HARTING, Philip, 87, Adamstown. Manner: natural.

LEWIS, Jackie Scott, 62, Manheim. Manner: natural.

MCDONALD, Joseph F., 83, Willow Street. Manner: accidental.

MILLER, Doris, 78, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 14

EISENBERGER, Robert Vincent, 62, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

HERR, Augusta V., 96, Maytown. Manner: accidental.

SISCO, Kaidyn, infant, Lebanon. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 16

SHAIEBLY, Nelson E., 60, Conestoga. Manner: natural.

STOVALL, Norman L., 53, Harrisburg. Manner: natural.

WEAVER, Jenna L., 33, Lancaster. Manner: accidental.

SEPT. 17

ENCK, Ray, 85, Ephrata. Manner: natural.

GROFF, Robert W., 78, Manheim. Manner: accidental.

HEIDECKER, Walter, 87, Willow Street. Manner: natural.

NAUDUS, Ronald, 73, Lititz. Manner: accidental.

POPOV, Lenir, 74, Denver. Manner: natural.

SMALL, Jeremiah, 36, Millersville. Manner: natural.

SOHN, Larry W., 39, Reinholds. Manner: natural.

WIKE, Heather Agnes, 33, Lancaster. Manner: accidental.

SEPT. 18

BATES, Donna, 77, Elizabethtown. Manner: natural.

BLANK, Lavina, infant, Oxford. Manner: natural.

ECENRODE, Wendy, 59, Columbia. Manner: accidental.

KLEIN, Viola E., 98, Myerstown. Manner: accidental.

MILLER, Jacob S., 1, Kirkwood. Manner: accidental.

ROEHL, James, 84, Changler. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 19

BASSLER, Jamie Robin, 35, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

HATTENBACK, Samantha, 40, Lancaster. Manner: accidental.

KRASNOVA, Lidiya, 69, Ephrata. Manner: natural.

MARKLEY, Ruth H., 94, Mohnton. Manner: natural.

SAUDER, Judith, 80, Reinholds. Manner: natural.

SOSA PUIGVERT, Yadira, 72, Ephrata. Manner: natural.

WOOD, Eileen, 58, Bainbridge. Manner: natural.

YEAGLEY, Sherri, 50, Mount Joy. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 20

ALCALA, Doris, 91, Manheim. Manner: natural.

BARTCH, Michael, 62, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

BASHJIAN, Gregory J., 44, Akron. Manner: accidental.

HOFFMAN, David, 87, Lancaster. Manner: accidental.

MARTIN, Helen A., 95, Columbia. Manner: natural.

PFAUTZ, Clyde, 87, Reinholds. Manner: accidental.

STEELE, Ned, 83, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 21

BARRON, Thomas L., 76, Ephrata. Manner: suicide.

BENEDICT, Donna M., 57, Newmanstown. Manner: natural.

BLACK, John F., infant, Quarryville. Manner: natural.

BOWLES, Lee G., 58, Manheim. Manner: accidental.

RIVELE, Carliee, 71, Bainbridge. Manner: natural.

SANYASI, Damber, 43, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

SHENK, Diane M., 76, Lebanon. Manner: accidental.

TRAUGER, James, 52, Conestoga. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 22

CLICK, Roger, 84, York. Manner: accidental.

RITTENHOUSE, Franklin, 88, Manheim. Manner: natural.

VESER, Mark, 64, Mountville. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 23

CAMPBELL, Jay, 63, Manheim. Manner: natural.

LENGEL, William Earl, 70, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

PHAM, Lucky, 61, Leola. Manner: natural.

WEILER, Mark A., 58, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 24

BAUDER, Jay, 61, Ephrata. Manner: natural.

PERRY, Andrew, 40, Landisville. Manner: natural.

ROOT, Edward P., 54, Fredicksburg. Manner: natural.

SHAULL, Greyson, infant, York. Manner: natural.

SHOPE, Willard R., 88, Elizabethtown. Manner: natural.

SHREINER, Robert E., 84, Manheim. Manner: accidental.

WILLIAMS, David, 75, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

WITMER, Donald, 80, Fayetteville. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 25

BEILER, Caleb Anthony, infant, Ronks. Manner: natural.

CASTAGNA, Christopher, 60, Lititz. Manner: natural.

CORNELIUS, Edward S., 55, Marietta. Manner: natural.

FERGUSON, Gail A., 62, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

LEGGORE, Lee M., 65, Lititz. Manner: natural.

MATTHEWS, James R., 74, Millersville. Manner: accidental.

MCGILL, James, 66, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

MILLER, Addison Elizabeth, infant, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

THOMAS, Robert, 61, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 26

ALEXANDER, Milton, 33, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

ETNYRE, Daniel, 83, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

KAUFFMAN, Randy L., 59, Manheim. Manner: natural.

MCDONNELL, Russell, 75, Lititz. Manner: natural.

SANTIAGO, Elisa Erans, 47, Denver. Manner: natural.

SHENK, Robert L., 71, Mount Joy. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 27

EICHLER, Franklin R., 88, Elizabethtown. Manner: natural.

FRANKHOUSER, John Chad, 58, Brownstown. Manner: natural.

KRASNEI, Edward, 73, Mount Joy. Manner: natural.

LAURENTO, Frank S., 40, Christiana. Manner: natural.

MARLOWE, Elizabeth D., 92, Columbia. Manner: natural.

SLICKERS, Maureen B., 76, Honey Brook. Manner: natural.

WATKINS, Cynthia M., 57, Ephrata. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 28

CASSIDY, Betty Lou, 71, Ephrata. Manner: natural.

ECCLES, Marcia, 53, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

ESHLEMAN, Kevin, 58, Narvon. Manner: natural.

IANNELLI, Josephine, 84, Ephrata. Manner: natural.

NOLT, Edwin, 93, Ephrata. Manner: natural.

SCHMUCK, Salinda, 73, Ephrata. Manner: natural.

SEPT. 29

CONCRA, Paul Michael, 54, East Earl. Manner: natural.

EVANS, Ronald, 63, Millersville. Manner: natural.

FINDLEY, Kathryn, 60, Holtwood. Manner: accidental.

FREY, Wesley Scott Sr., 61, Mount Joy. Manner: homicide.

FREY, Wesley Scott Jr., 31, Mount Joy. Manner: suicide.

HARRISON, Ashlee Janiece, 27, Willow Street. Manner: accidental.

LEWIS, Daniel, 43, Elizabethtown. Manner: accidental.

SEPT. 30

EVANS, Ronald R., 87, Millersville. Manner: natural.

GARMAN, Matthew R., infant, Lancaster. Manner: natural.

MARTIN, Joy E., 87, Ephrata. Manner: accidental.

REYNOLDS, Alexandria L., 39, Elizabethtown. Manner: homicide.

SAUERS, Margaret, 74, Terre Hill. Manner: natural.

VARGAS, Maria Martinez, 74, Columbia. Manner: natural.