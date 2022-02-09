Following are verdicts delivered for deaths in September that were under the jurisdiction of Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni:
SEPT. 1
BLIZZARD, Aaron Michael, infant, Mount Joy. Manner: natural.
SANCHEZ, Nora, 65, New Holland. Manner: homicide.
SCHWEEERS, Brandon, 36, Lancaster. Manner: homicide.
STOLTZFUS, Gideon K., 74, Gordonville. Manner: natural.
WENGER, Carolyn, 78, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 2
ACOSTA-RUIZ, Nancy, 49, Manheim. Manner: natural.
MILLER, Clint, 65, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
RODRIGUEZ RIVERA, Natanael, 44, Lancaster. Manner: accidental.
SEPT. 3
LENOX, Jennifer Ann, 37, New Providence. Manner: natural.
MCBRIDE, Deborah K., 64, Columbia. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 4
HUBER, Allan Martin, 67, New Holland. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 5
BAILEY, Miriam 96, Narvon. Manner: natural.
DONATO, Genine, 58, East Petersburg. Manner: natural.
FLEXER, John W., 80, Millersville. Manner: natural.
LANTZ, Abner Lapp, 45, Lebanon. Manner: accidental.
MOAD, Ruth, 93, Denver. Manner: natural.
MULLEN, William J., 59, Millersville. Manner: natural.
RINGLER-AXON, Lori A., 60, Stevens. Manner: accidental.
SCHOMPERT, James E., 84, Columbia. Manner: accidental.
SEPT. 6
ROOT, Douglas, 58, Lancaster. Manner: suicide.
SCHUSTER, Joshua, 47, Leola. Manner: natural.
SNYDER, Elizabeth Caroline, 79, Gordonville. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 7
BOYER, Michael, 66, Columbia. Manner: natural.
DELGADO, Hope, infant, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
GABLE, Larry, 73, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
SHEETZ, Lori A., 47, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
SMITH, Terry, 67, Holtwood. Manner: accidental.
SPICKLER, Jeremiah Richard, 36, Columbia. Manner: natural.
VOGELAR, Joy, 67, Ephrata. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 8
BONFIGLIO, Anthony, 81, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
BRICKER, Anne M., 72, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 9
ANDREWS, Dennis, 53, Mount Joy. Manner: natural.
CLARK, Rebecca H., 71, Columbia. Manner: natural.
GRANT, Sally E., 75, Narvon. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 10
CROFT, Ray Douglas, 60, Ephrata. Manner: natural.
IRVIN, Jeffrey S., 62, Lancaster. Manner: suicide.
MARTIN, Arlene, 85, Lititz. Manner: natural.
SLOWAKIEWICZ, John Matthew, 32, Lancaster. Manner: accidental.
WIXON, Larry Paul, 83, Strasburg. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 11
CORL, Dale, 80, Mountville. Manner: natural.
ESHELMAN, Marie H., 94, Lancaster. Manner: accidental.
HUYARD, Donald, 83, New Holland. Manner: natural.
RAMOS, Frisco Luis 36, Lancaster. Manner: accidental.
ROTHERMEL, Robert A., 89, Mount Joy. Manner: accidental.
STOLTZFUS, Collin Tage, infant, Paradise. Manner: natural.
WEAVER, Keith, 60, Columbia. Manner: suicide.
SEPT. 12
ADAMS, Carrie, 58, East Petersburg. Manner: natural.
KING, Rebecca, infant, Peach Bottom. Manner: natural.
SINGER, Steven Michael, 51, Mount Joy. Manner: natural.
WALTERS, Anthony, 34, Columbia. Manner: accidental.
WANNER, Sylvia L., 79, Leola. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 13
GRIBBLE, Debora D., 52, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
HARTING, Philip, 87, Adamstown. Manner: natural.
LEWIS, Jackie Scott, 62, Manheim. Manner: natural.
MCDONALD, Joseph F., 83, Willow Street. Manner: accidental.
MILLER, Doris, 78, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 14
EISENBERGER, Robert Vincent, 62, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
HERR, Augusta V., 96, Maytown. Manner: accidental.
SISCO, Kaidyn, infant, Lebanon. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 16
SHAIEBLY, Nelson E., 60, Conestoga. Manner: natural.
STOVALL, Norman L., 53, Harrisburg. Manner: natural.
WEAVER, Jenna L., 33, Lancaster. Manner: accidental.
SEPT. 17
ENCK, Ray, 85, Ephrata. Manner: natural.
GROFF, Robert W., 78, Manheim. Manner: accidental.
HEIDECKER, Walter, 87, Willow Street. Manner: natural.
NAUDUS, Ronald, 73, Lititz. Manner: accidental.
POPOV, Lenir, 74, Denver. Manner: natural.
SMALL, Jeremiah, 36, Millersville. Manner: natural.
SOHN, Larry W., 39, Reinholds. Manner: natural.
WIKE, Heather Agnes, 33, Lancaster. Manner: accidental.
SEPT. 18
BATES, Donna, 77, Elizabethtown. Manner: natural.
BLANK, Lavina, infant, Oxford. Manner: natural.
ECENRODE, Wendy, 59, Columbia. Manner: accidental.
KLEIN, Viola E., 98, Myerstown. Manner: accidental.
MILLER, Jacob S., 1, Kirkwood. Manner: accidental.
ROEHL, James, 84, Changler. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 19
BASSLER, Jamie Robin, 35, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
HATTENBACK, Samantha, 40, Lancaster. Manner: accidental.
KRASNOVA, Lidiya, 69, Ephrata. Manner: natural.
MARKLEY, Ruth H., 94, Mohnton. Manner: natural.
SAUDER, Judith, 80, Reinholds. Manner: natural.
SOSA PUIGVERT, Yadira, 72, Ephrata. Manner: natural.
WOOD, Eileen, 58, Bainbridge. Manner: natural.
YEAGLEY, Sherri, 50, Mount Joy. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 20
ALCALA, Doris, 91, Manheim. Manner: natural.
BARTCH, Michael, 62, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
BASHJIAN, Gregory J., 44, Akron. Manner: accidental.
HOFFMAN, David, 87, Lancaster. Manner: accidental.
MARTIN, Helen A., 95, Columbia. Manner: natural.
PFAUTZ, Clyde, 87, Reinholds. Manner: accidental.
STEELE, Ned, 83, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 21
BARRON, Thomas L., 76, Ephrata. Manner: suicide.
BENEDICT, Donna M., 57, Newmanstown. Manner: natural.
BLACK, John F., infant, Quarryville. Manner: natural.
BOWLES, Lee G., 58, Manheim. Manner: accidental.
RIVELE, Carliee, 71, Bainbridge. Manner: natural.
SANYASI, Damber, 43, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
SHENK, Diane M., 76, Lebanon. Manner: accidental.
TRAUGER, James, 52, Conestoga. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 22
CLICK, Roger, 84, York. Manner: accidental.
RITTENHOUSE, Franklin, 88, Manheim. Manner: natural.
VESER, Mark, 64, Mountville. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 23
CAMPBELL, Jay, 63, Manheim. Manner: natural.
LENGEL, William Earl, 70, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
PHAM, Lucky, 61, Leola. Manner: natural.
WEILER, Mark A., 58, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 24
BAUDER, Jay, 61, Ephrata. Manner: natural.
PERRY, Andrew, 40, Landisville. Manner: natural.
ROOT, Edward P., 54, Fredicksburg. Manner: natural.
SHAULL, Greyson, infant, York. Manner: natural.
SHOPE, Willard R., 88, Elizabethtown. Manner: natural.
SHREINER, Robert E., 84, Manheim. Manner: accidental.
WILLIAMS, David, 75, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
WITMER, Donald, 80, Fayetteville. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 25
BEILER, Caleb Anthony, infant, Ronks. Manner: natural.
CASTAGNA, Christopher, 60, Lititz. Manner: natural.
CORNELIUS, Edward S., 55, Marietta. Manner: natural.
FERGUSON, Gail A., 62, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
LEGGORE, Lee M., 65, Lititz. Manner: natural.
MATTHEWS, James R., 74, Millersville. Manner: accidental.
MCGILL, James, 66, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
MILLER, Addison Elizabeth, infant, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
THOMAS, Robert, 61, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 26
ALEXANDER, Milton, 33, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
ETNYRE, Daniel, 83, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
KAUFFMAN, Randy L., 59, Manheim. Manner: natural.
MCDONNELL, Russell, 75, Lititz. Manner: natural.
SANTIAGO, Elisa Erans, 47, Denver. Manner: natural.
SHENK, Robert L., 71, Mount Joy. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 27
EICHLER, Franklin R., 88, Elizabethtown. Manner: natural.
FRANKHOUSER, John Chad, 58, Brownstown. Manner: natural.
KRASNEI, Edward, 73, Mount Joy. Manner: natural.
LAURENTO, Frank S., 40, Christiana. Manner: natural.
MARLOWE, Elizabeth D., 92, Columbia. Manner: natural.
SLICKERS, Maureen B., 76, Honey Brook. Manner: natural.
WATKINS, Cynthia M., 57, Ephrata. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 28
CASSIDY, Betty Lou, 71, Ephrata. Manner: natural.
ECCLES, Marcia, 53, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
ESHLEMAN, Kevin, 58, Narvon. Manner: natural.
IANNELLI, Josephine, 84, Ephrata. Manner: natural.
NOLT, Edwin, 93, Ephrata. Manner: natural.
SCHMUCK, Salinda, 73, Ephrata. Manner: natural.
SEPT. 29
CONCRA, Paul Michael, 54, East Earl. Manner: natural.
EVANS, Ronald, 63, Millersville. Manner: natural.
FINDLEY, Kathryn, 60, Holtwood. Manner: accidental.
FREY, Wesley Scott Sr., 61, Mount Joy. Manner: homicide.
FREY, Wesley Scott Jr., 31, Mount Joy. Manner: suicide.
HARRISON, Ashlee Janiece, 27, Willow Street. Manner: accidental.
LEWIS, Daniel, 43, Elizabethtown. Manner: accidental.
SEPT. 30
EVANS, Ronald R., 87, Millersville. Manner: natural.
GARMAN, Matthew R., infant, Lancaster. Manner: natural.
MARTIN, Joy E., 87, Ephrata. Manner: accidental.
REYNOLDS, Alexandria L., 39, Elizabethtown. Manner: homicide.
SAUERS, Margaret, 74, Terre Hill. Manner: natural.
VARGAS, Maria Martinez, 74, Columbia. Manner: natural.