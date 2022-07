The Lancaster County Coroner's office has been dispatched to an island in the Susquehanna River where a body was found Wednesday afternoon.

Boaters found the body around 1:50 p.m. on Crow Island near Martic Township, WGAL-TV reported.

Crow Island is among several islands just south of Norman Wood Bridge.

Rawlinsville and Robert Fulton fire companies also responded.

