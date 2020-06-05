Eight more residents of Lancaster County nursing homes have died from COVID-19 in the past week, according to the county coroner's office.

It reported Friday, June 5, that of 307 coronavirus deaths in the county, 273 were nursing home residents — up from 265 the previous Friday, May 29.

The nursing home tally includes 209 deaths at the facilities and 64 that happened after transfer to a hospital.

Some of the facilities are personal care homes or continuing care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted living offerings; the coroner's data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.

Deaths that happened since the last report were as follows. Numbers in parentheses show how many nursing or personal care beds the homes have; those figures do not reflect any related assisted or independent living facilities.

Elderwood Senior Living (99, personal): first death, total one.

Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehab Center (45, nursing): one more death, total seven.

Ephrata Manor (120, nursing): first death, total one.

Lancashire Hall (240, nursing): two more deaths, total 22.

Luther Acres (106, nursing): one more death, total 29.

ManorCare Health Services Lancaster (172, nursing): one more death, total 22.

Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (124, nursing): one more death, total 10.

