Seven more residents of Lancaster County nursing homes have died from COVID-19 in the past six days, according to the county coroner's office.

It reported Friday, May 29, that of 292 coronavirus deaths in the county, 265 were nursing home residents — up from 258 the previous Saturday, May 23.

The nursing home tally includes 204 deaths at the facilities and 61 that happened after transfer to a hospital.

Some of the facilities are personal care homes or continuing care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted living offerings; the coroner's data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.

The coroner's full list of COVID-19 deaths at all 20 homes as of May 29, 2020 — including a breakdown of how many from each facility happened at a hospital — is here.

Deaths that happened since the last report were as follows:

Country Meadows: three more deaths, total four.

Faith Friendship Villa: first death, total one.

ManorCare Health Services Lancaster: one more death, total 21.

Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community: one more death, total 12.

Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: one more death, total nine.

