Six more residents of Lancaster County nursing homes or similar facilities have died from COVID-19 in the past six days, according to the county coroner's office.

It reported Thursday, June 18, that of 328 coronavirus deaths in the county, 284 were from homes — up from 278 as of Friday, June 12.

The nursing home tally includes 217 deaths at the facilities and 67 that happened after transfer to a hospital.

Nursing home deaths were in the single digits the previous three weeks.

Some of the facilities are personal care homes or continuing care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted living offerings; the coroner's data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.

Deaths that happened since the last report were as follows. Numbers in parentheses show how many nursing or personal care beds the homes have and do not reflect any related assisted or independent living facilities, which in some cases are much larger.

Country Meadows (125, personal): two more deaths, total six, or 5% of personal care beds.

Ephrata Manor (120, nursing): one more death, total three, or 2% of nursing beds.

Lancashire Hall (240, nursing): three more deaths, total 25, or 10% of nursing beds.

Previous reports

