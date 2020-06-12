Five more residents of Lancaster County nursing homes or similar facilities have died from COVID-19 in the past week, according to the county coroner's office.

It reported Friday, June 12, that of 317 coronavirus deaths in the county, 278 were from homes — up from 273 the previous Friday, June 5.

The nursing home tally includes 212 deaths at the facilities and 66 that happened after transfer to a hospital.

This is the third week in a row that nursing home deaths have been in the single digits.

Some of the facilities are personal care homes or continuing care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted living offerings; the coroner's data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.

Deaths that happened since the last report were as follows. Numbers in parentheses show how many nursing beds the homes have and do not reflect any related personal care or assisted or independent living facilities, which in some cases are much larger.

Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation (446, nursing): one more death, total 75, or 17% of nursing beds.

Ephrata Manor (120, nursing): one more death, total two, or 2% of nursing beds.

ManorCare Health Services Lancaster (172, nursing): one more death, total 23, or 13% of nursing beds.

Newport Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (139, nursing): one more death, total 14, or 10% of nursing beds.

Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (124, nursing): one more death, total 11, or 9% of nursing beds.

