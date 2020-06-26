Five more residents of Lancaster County nursing homes or similar facilities have died from COVID-19 in the past week, according to the county coroner’s office.

It reported Thursday that of 338 coronavirus deaths in the county, 289 were from nursing homes — up from 284 on June 18.

The nursing home tally includes 221 deaths at the facilities and 68 that happened after transfer to a hospital.

This is the fifth week that nursing home deaths have been in the single digits.

Some of the facilities are personal-care homes or continuing-care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted living offerings; the coroner’s data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.

Deaths that happened since the last report were as follows. Numbers in parentheses show how many nursing or personal-care beds the homes have and do not reflect any related assisted- or independent-living facilities, which in some cases are much larger.

— Landis Homes (103 nursing and 124 personal care): One more death, total two, or 1% of combined nursing and personal care beds.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

— Lincoln Christian Home (63, personal): Four deaths, total four, or 6% of personal-care beds.

Previous reports

Related articles