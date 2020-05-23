Twenty-four more residents of Lancaster County nursing homes have died from COVID-19 in just over a week, according to the county coroner's office.

It reported Saturday, May 23, that of the county's 280 coronavirus deaths, 258 were nursing home residents — up from 234 the previous Friday, May 15.

The nursing home tally includes 202 deaths at the facilities and 56 that happened after transfer to a hospital. Some of the facilities are personal care homes or continuing care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted living offerings; the coroner's data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.

The deaths that happened since the last report were at the following homes:

Conestoga View: 10 more deaths, total 74.

Country Meadows: first death, total one.

Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehab Center: two more deaths, total six.

Homestead Village: one more death, total 15.

Mennonite Home Communities: one more death, total 18.

Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community: two more deaths, total 11.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Rose City Nursing and Rehabilitation: six more deaths, total eight.

United Zion Retirement Community: one more death, total four.

The coroner's full list of COVID-19 deaths at all 19 homes as of May 23, 2020 — including a breakdown of how many from each facility happened at a hospital — is here.

Previous updates

May 16

May 12