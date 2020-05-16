17848 DOH Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Jared Seiders analyzes a PCR run inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Friday, March 6, 2020.

 Natalie Kolb | PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Eleven more residents of Lancaster County nursing homes died from COVID-19 this week, according to the county coroner's office.

It reported Friday that of the county's 253 coronavirus deaths, 234 were nursing home residents — up from 223 on Monday. 

The nursing home tally includes 187 deaths at the facilities and 47 that happened after transfer to a hospital. Some of the facilities are personal care homes or continuing care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted living offerings; the coroner's data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.

The deaths that happened this week were at the following homes:

  • Conestoga View: three more deaths, total 64.
  • Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehab Center: two more deaths, total four.
  • Lancashire Hall: two more deaths, total 20.
  • United Zion Retirement Community: one more death, total three.
  • Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community: one more death, total nine.
  • Newport Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: one more death, total 13.
  • Luther Acres: one more death, total 28.

The coroner's full list of COVID-19 deaths at all 18 homes, including a breakdown of how many from each facility happened at a hospital, is here.  

Sign up for our newsletter

Related articles

Tags