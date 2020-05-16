Eleven more residents of Lancaster County nursing homes died from COVID-19 this week, according to the county coroner's office.

It reported Friday that of the county's 253 coronavirus deaths, 234 were nursing home residents — up from 223 on Monday.

The nursing home tally includes 187 deaths at the facilities and 47 that happened after transfer to a hospital. Some of the facilities are personal care homes or continuing care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted living offerings; the coroner's data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.

The deaths that happened this week were at the following homes:

Conestoga View: three more deaths, total 64.

Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehab Center: two more deaths, total four.

Lancashire Hall: two more deaths, total 20.

United Zion Retirement Community: one more death, total three.

Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community: one more death, total nine.

Newport Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: one more death, total 13.

Luther Acres: one more death, total 28.

The coroner's full list of COVID-19 deaths at all 18 homes, including a breakdown of how many from each facility happened at a hospital, is here.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles