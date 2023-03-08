Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has identified a woman killed in a multi-vehicle Elizabeth Township crash last week.

Sarah Zimmerman, 87, of Manheim, died of multiple traumatic injuries after a crash around 11 a.m. on Route 322 at W. 28th Division Highway and Pumping Station Road, Diamantoni said. The area is north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Lebanon County Line.

Diamantoni ruled Zimmerman's death accidental.

Zimmerman went to Manheim Township School and later worked at the Fleet Air Shoe factory for many years, according to her obituary that appeared on LancasterOnline. She also worked as a CNA in a nursing home in Juniata County before moving back to Ephrata in the early 2000s.

