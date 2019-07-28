The Lancaster County coroner has identified the man whose body was recovered from the Susquehanna River near Drumore Township on Saturday night.

He was Jacob Spotts, 20, of Pottstown, Montgomery County, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Sunday.

Spotts had been swimming with a group of friends. He had jumped into the river from a cliff and didn't surface Saturday afternoon, according to emergency dispatches.

The report came from a spot known as “the Rock” or “the Cliff,” a popular swimming area near Ferncliff Wildflower and Wildlife Preserve.

The cliff, just off the railroad tracks, rises 20 to 30 feet above the water between the Peach Bottom Marina and Susquehannock State Park.

Spotts' body was found at 7:45 p.m. in 40 feet of water. A team of divers were among the rescuers who responded just before 4:30 p.m.

Diamontoni said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

In July 2010, John Albright, of Manheim Township, drowned in the same area after jumping from a cliff.