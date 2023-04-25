The Lancaster County Coroner’s office has been dispatched to Manor Township, where police and emergency crews had been searching the Susquehanna River for a woman missing since Sunday.

Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said he had not heard from a deputy coroner as of about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, but confirmed his staff was dispatched about an hour beforehand. He said he had no further information, but confirmed his office was dispatched for a dead body.

Barbara Whitsel, 69, of Washington Boro, has been missing since Sunday, according to a social media post from the Manor Township Police Department. Her vehicle was found in Washington Boro Park, and she is believed to have her Jack Russell terrier mix dog with her.

Manor Township Police Department posted on its Facebook page about 5:30 p.m. that the search for Whitsel had been called off.

Search crews were dispatched at 12:19 p.m. to River Road and Penn Street in Washington Boro.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.