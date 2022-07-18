Lancaster County cooling centers will have extended hours through Friday, July 22, as forecasters are calling for hot, humid weather with temperatures in the 90s through Sunday.

Cooling centers are places where older adults without access to air conditioning can go to cool down during extreme periods of hot weather, according to the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Spending at least a few hours in air conditioning, especially for those 65 and older, can help reduce the risk of heat-related illness, the agency said in a press release.

Accuweather is calling for an extended heat wave for the Interstate 95 corridor of the northeast United States. In the northeast, a heat wave is defined as three consecutive days where high temperatures reach 90 degrees or higher.

No new record highs are expected during the six-day stretch as the record highs for July 19 through July 22 are all in the low 100s, with the July 23 record high being 98 degrees, according to the Millersville University Weather Information Center. The most recent record high in July was July 22, 2011, when the temperature soared to 103 degrees.

Locally, Accuweather is forecasting six consecutive 90-degree days beginning with a sunny, hot day Tuesday, July 19, when the temperature is expected to reach 90 degrees.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warning signs for heat exhaustion include heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; nausea and vomiting; muscle cramps; tiredness or weakness; dizziness; headache; and fainting.

The CDC suggests moving to a cool place, loosening your clothes, putting cool, wet clothes on your body or taking a cool bath, or sipping water. It urges people to immediately seek medical attention if they are vomiting, symptoms get worse or if symptoms last more than an hour.

The following cooling centers will be open Tuesday, July 19, through Friday, July 22, during the noted times. For more information, call the center at the numbers listed below:

— Columbia Senior Center: Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut St., Columbia; 7:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; 717-684-4850.

— Elizabethtown Area Senior Center: 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 717-367-7984.

— Lititz Senior Center: Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 E. Market St., Lititz; 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 717-626-2800.

— Millersville Senior Center: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville; 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 717-871-9600.

— Next Gen Senior Center: 184 S. Lime St., Quarryville; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 717-786-4770.

— SACA Senior Center: 545 Pershing Ave., Lancaster; 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; 717-295-7989.

— Lancaster Rec Senior Center: 525 Fairview Ave., Lancaster; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 717-399-7671.