Facing significant losses in tax and event revenue, the Lancaster County Convention Center Authority is asking the county for nearly $3 million to help meet its debt obligations.

Event cancellations due to coronavirus and a more than 80% drop in revenue from the county’s 3.9% hotel room rental tax have left the authority short on funds. During today’s county commissioners meeting, the authority plans to ask commissioners for $2,945,000 to cover bond- and coronavirus-related costs through the end of the year.

The authority is asking for a portion of the $95 million the county was allocated by the federal government as part of an April coronavirus relief bill. The county has since disbursed some of that money for combating the virus, small business relief and other expenses.

In 2014, the commissioners in a 2-1 vote agreed to guarantee the $63.6 million in bonds it took to build the convention center. The commissioners’ vote at the time pledged the county government’s “full faith, credit and taxing power” against payments on the bonds being made.

If the combined income of the authority and the county’s 3.9% hotel room tax was not sufficient to make interest and principal payments on the bonds, the commissioners are required to find a way to make up the difference, including increasing the room tax (capped at 5% under current state law), county property taxes or both, according to newspaper archives.

As of the end of May, the most recent figure available from the County Treasurer’s Office, hotel room rental tax revenue was down approximately 82.5%, or $534,976 as compared to the end of May 2019.

The tax, which all visitors to the county’s hotels pay as part of their bill, is used in part to pay down the bonds.

Event revenue also is down by $723,000 as of the end of May, said Kevin Molloy, executive director of the convention center authority.

“Our sole organizational goal is to provide economic benefit to Lancaster County. That is our sole existence,” Molloy said. “To look at it from that perspective, this could be the county commissioners’ stimulus in a way to get the economy up and running.”

Molloy referenced a 2017 study that concluded that the convention center provides an estimated $30 million economic benefit to the county.

All three commissioners expressed concern over the situation when asked via email last week.

“I was not on the Board when the convention center was built or when the County guaranteed the bonds, but since it is the case and since the County taxpayers do guarantee around $60 million in bonds, it is obviously a big concern that those payments continue to be made,” Commissioner Josh Parsons said.

Fellow Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino agreed and added that default or missed payments “have a potential negative effect on the excellent credit rating the County has worked so hard to achieve.”

Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman said concern is warranted and noted he was not in favor of increasing the county’s guarantee to $60 million.

Molloy said the requested federal coronavirus funding would be used to pay fees associated with the bond and for coronavirus retrofits to the facility and advertising to let visitors know the facility is safe to visit. It will not be used to replace lost revenue, he said.

“We could be a very good source of income to the community,” Molloy said.