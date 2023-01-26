The Lancaster County controller’s office is running a photo contest for the cover of the county’s annual comprehensive financial report, open to high school seniors.

The deadline to enter is May 1, according to a news release from the controller’s office.

The annual financial report is a legally mandated document for many government entities that includes an array of financial statements on the governmental body.

To be eligible for the contest, students must be high school seniors, and photos must be original and representative of Lancaster County. There is no monetary award tied to the contest.

For more information about the contest, go to lanc.news/photo_contest.