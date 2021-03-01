Nearly 64,000 people — or about 12% of the population — have been partially or fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in Lancaster County, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.

That gives Lancaster the second-highest vaccination rate among its immediate neighbors, but the county still lags below the state average and behind dozens of other counties, including six where the rate is above 20%, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis.

The pace of local vaccinations could accelerate when the county opens its planned mass vaccination site at Park City Center later this month. But for now, Lancaster ranks 47th among 66 counties in the analysis, with 11.7% of its population either partly or fully vaccinated.

The statewide rate is 13.7%, not including Philadelphia, which is operating its own vaccination and data collection program.

In the five counties bordering Lancaster, the rankings and rates were: Chester, 36th, at 13.0%; York, 52nd, at 11.1%; Lebanon, 53rd, at 10.8%; Berks, 55th, at 10.3%; and Dauphin, 59th, at 9.1%.

Five small, rural counties lead the state in the portions of their populations that are either partially or fully vaccinated. They are Montour, at 34.7%; Cameron, 30.1%; Elk, 26.8%; Sullivan, 22.3%; and Jefferson, 22.0%.

Among the state’s larger counties — the 30 counties with populations of 100,000 or more — the highest rates are in Lackawanna, 20.8%; Mercer, 19.1%; Northampton, 18.5%; Luzerne, 17.9%; and Lehigh, 17.5%.

At the bottom of the rankings, 10 counties of various sizes have yet to see 10% of their populations partially or fully vaccinated. They are Tioga and Adams, 9.4% each; Dauphin, 9.1%; Pike, 8.8%; Monroe and Bedford, 8.6% each; Beaver, 8.4%; Perry, 7.6%; Potter, 6.7%; and Fulton, 6.6%.

Vaccinations in Pennsylvania began in December, and in Lancaster County the first shot was administered on Dec. 17, nearly 11 weeks ago.