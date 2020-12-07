Lancaster County amassed 244 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county's total now sits at 19,426 cases to date.

Pennsylvania has seen 6,330 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's overall case count to 426,444.

The state has seen another 42 COVID-19-related deaths since Sunday, two of which happening in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state says that the county has seen 552 total deaths from COVID-19, but that number mainly involves deaths that have happened in the county and not resident deaths.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office says that as of noon, the county has seen 537 total deaths from COVID-19. No new COVID-19 deaths have happened since last night, as of noon.

To date, 2,943,283 people in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to read next