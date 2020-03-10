Public health officials in the U.S. have repeatedly said face masks are not effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19 among the general population.

Yet worries about the new coronavirus have nevertheless prompted shoppers to empty retail store shelves of not only surgical masks, but all kinds of construction dust masks and respirators.

Most hardware stores in Lancaster County have been out of dust masks and respirators for weeks, creating a collateral issue for painters, construction firms and cleanup crews who actually need them to do their jobs.

“We’re all down to whatever we have in stock,” said Joel Buch, owner of Joel’s Painting in Lancaster, who said he normally buys dust masks from paint supply firm Sherwin Williams for his 15 employees.

But like many hardware stores in Lancaster County, Sherwin Williams is out of dust masks, with one Sherwin Williams employee saying Monday she had no idea when they’d be back in stock.

“It could be a problem for people. If they run out, they can’t do their job,” said Ted Gallagher, an owner of EHC Associates, a Lancaster-based environmental consulting company whose work includes asbestos, lead, and mold removal.

Gallagher said he has a several-month supply for his 55-employee company but thinks smaller firms or weekend do-it-yourselfers could have a real problem.

“Pennsylvania is just starting to see their first cases now, so it’s probably going to make it even worse,” he said of COVID-19 and the run on masks.

While they’re off store shelves, dust masks are still available online, although prices have skyrocketed for some varieties, especially N95 masks, which the CDC has said can be effective for health care workers.

For example, a 10-pack of N95 respirators, normally selling for $23, was out of stock Monday at Home Depot, although the item was still available through Amazon for $169.

Vernon Stoltzfus, owner of Cornerstone Drywall of Lancaster, said he still has a stock of basic dust masks in his shop. But he said his 15 field employees noticed at least three weeks ago they couldn’t just pick them up as needed at a hardware store.

While the masks protect against dust when workers sand drywall, Stoltzfus agrees with health officials that the ones his workers use wouldn’t provide protection from a microscopic virus.

“If you’ve ever worn a mask like that for any length of time, you know it tends to get itchy, and you reach up under the mask to scratch,” he said.