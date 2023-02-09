A few Lancaster County voting precincts could serve as test cases in the upcoming May primary for bringing electronic poll books to county elections.

At a Wednesday board of elections meeting, county elections director Christa Miller requested a pilot program to try out electronic poll books from KNOWiNK, a St. Louis-based provider of elections technology.

The elections board took no action on the matter Wednesday, but Commissioner John Trescot, who chairs the board, said county officials will present a video demonstration of KNO-WiNK’s product during a March meeting before voting on whether to participate in a pilot program.

“I do think the first step to take would be just to simply pilot it to see how it works in our county and then look at steps going forward after” the May primary, Miller said.

Traditional poll books are the giant binders election workers use to sign in voters and verify their information and signature. Each precinct has its own poll book. In addition to showing a voter’s name, address and voter registration signature, it tells election workers whether a voter has received a mail-in or absentee ballot and whether the county has received the ballot.

Electronic poll books offer a number of advantages to election administrators compared to the paper version, Miller told the board Wednesday.

For one, the electronic poll books would speed up a process election officials undertake after every election to ensure voter information from submitted mail-in ballots, poll books and provisional ballots aren’t contradictory and don’t show a person voting twice.

That includes scanning every poll book, Miller said. The process currently takes several weeks. With the electronic version, it would take a day, she said.

The electronic poll books also would provide more information to election workers. For instance, if a voter shows up at the wrong precinct, the poll book would tell an election worker the voter’s correct precinct.

Electronic poll books are not new to Pennsylvania.

According to the nonprofit organization Verified Voting, which compiles data on voting equipment in counties across the country, 15 Pennsylvania counties used electronic poll books in 2022. Of those, six used equipment from KNOW-iNK.

If Lancaster County ultimately embraces electronic poll books, they won’t be cheap, according to Miller. The elections director did not offer a cost estimate to the elections board Wednesday, but she said they are expensive.

Bucks County moved to electronic poll books for the 2022 general election. According to an August 2022 report from Levittownnow. com, Kelly Gale, assistant director of the Bucks County Board of Elections, said the cost to use KNOWiNK electronic poll books for three years – including iPads, licenses and maintenance – was $854,325.

Bucks County has 307 voting precincts; Lancaster County has 240.

Lancaster and other counties are now looking at making the switch after state lawmakers passed Act 88, which offers state grants to pay for elections under certain conditions.

Concerns

Several residents concerned about the integrity of elections shared their misgivings about electronic poll books with the board of elections Wednesday, citing past problems with KNOWiNK poll books.

The poll books were tied to voting delays in several states in 2020, leading to long lines for voters in the Atlanta area, Los Angeles County and elsewhere.

Danielle Lindemuth, an Elizabethtown Area School District board member and member of the grassroots group FreePA, expressed concerns about past issues in other states and the potential for electronic equipment to expose election data to wireless networks.

Miller said she was aware of the past problems in other states, but Pennsylvania counties that use KNOW-iNK poll books have not experienced those problems.

Also, Miller said, Pennsylvania does not allow any voting equipment to be connected to wireless networks. The poll books would utilize Bluetooth so nearby tablets can share information, Miller said, and those would not be accessible to any outside devices.

“We put it on the agenda so people know we’re looking at this and examining it,” Trescot said at the end of the meeting. “So information will continue to be made public, and we’ll look at the benefits to be gained versus concerns.”

County Commission-ers Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, who are running for reelection this year, have been temporarily replaced on the board of elections by former county solicitor Christina Hausner and Court of Common Pleas Judge Jeffery Wright.