The Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center will close about a month earlier than expected, Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman confirmed Tuesday.

When plans for the community vaccination center at the Bon Ton were being finalized in February, Dr. Michael Ripchinski, the chief clinical officer for Lancaster General Health, said the plan was to run the facility through the end of June.

In response to a question from a reporter Tuesday, Lehman said on Twitter "My information from this weekend and confirmed again today is that the CVC will operate until the beginning of June."

Brett Marcy, spokesperson for the community vaccination center, did not respond to a request for comment.

John Lines, a spokesperson for Lancaster General Health, did not directly answer a reporter's question when asked about Lehman's tweet, which did not specify which day in June. Lines said there was "no announcement" about the center closing on June 1.

"

"The Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center is expected to continue operations at least through the beginning of June," Lines said as a follow-up. "No decision has been made on a closure date prior to June 30."

My information from this weekend and confirmed again today is that the CVC will operate until the beginning of June. — Craig Lehman (@CommCraigLehman) April 27, 2021

Commissioner Josh Parsons said that the county has a briefing scheduled with the community health systems tomorrow where he is expecting more details on the facilities status.

"It's driven by demand, obviously," he said. "Our job is to make sure everyone who want's the opportunity to get the vaccine has had it."

So far roughly 40% of Lancaster County's total population has received at least one dose, which is below what health experts say is needed for herd immunity.

Asked if he felt it was his responsibility to encourage residents to get the vaccine, Parsons did not answer with a yes or no but reiterated that it was the government's job to provide the opportunity and that he trusted the residents to educate themselves and make an informed choice.

"I'm not part of the nanny state that believes people's lives need to be controlled or be lectured to," he said.

Erik Yabor and Nicole Brambila contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.